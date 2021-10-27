McLean County reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 in past week

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 26, and 218 cases since last Wednesday, Oct. 20, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 23,099.

At this time, 225 individuals are isolated at home, and an additional 22,585individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 17 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU beds in use, 87% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 16.

There have been 272 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 551,200 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.2%.