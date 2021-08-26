McLean County reports 11 additional cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 11 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Thursday.
The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 20,073.
In McLean County, there are currently 428 individuals isolating, while 19,375 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 27 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 41 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.
There has been one new COVID-related death reported since the last update. The death was a man in his 70’s, who was not associated with a long-term care facility. This brings the total number of deaths in McLean County to 243.
The update showed that approximately 179,451 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the county, and 51.87% of the county is fully vaccinated.
The McLean County Health Department also released a statement in response to the governors’ new mask and vaccination mandates.
From the beginning of this pandemic, the McLean County Health Department has consistently encouraged people to follow the mitigations that we know will slow the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and help save lives. New COVID-19 cases in McLean County have increased at an alarming rate over the last two months. Hospitals across the state of Illinois, and our neighboring states, are reaching their capacity and healthcare staffing remains a concern.
Vaccination is one of the most important tools we have available to us. Vaccination has been proven to prevent hospitalizations and death. Beyond the benefits to the individual who receives the shot, having more people vaccinated helps to protect the most vulnerable in our community including the elderly, immunocompromised, and children who are too young to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine at this time. The current percentage of individuals who are fully vaccinated in our county, state, and nation is not enough with emerging and more infectious variants like Delta increasing in prevalence. Masks also continue to remain a simple way that everyone can reduce transmission and keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.
We have the tools to slow the spread and prevent COVID-related hospitalizations and death, and at this point we must use all of them.The McLean County Health Department