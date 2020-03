BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in McLean County, bringing the total number of people up to 11, health officials said Saturday.

The McLean County Health Department said a female in her 70s is now recovering at home by self-isolating.

So far 110 tests came back negative and 40 results are pending. As of Saturday, only one death has been reported since the first confirmed case in McLean County.