McLean County reports 110 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 110 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 11,589.

At this time 975 individuals are isolating at home and 10,489 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 177,700 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.5%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 10.9% through Dec. 30.

Twenty-four McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 82% of total beds in use.

There have been 101 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County and 722 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since December 23.