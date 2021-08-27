McLean County reports 131 additional cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 131 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Friday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 20,204.

In McLean County, there are currently 496 individuals isolating, while 19,435 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 29 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 37 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

There has been one new COVID-related death reported since the last update. This brings the total number of deaths in McLean County to 244.

The update showed that approximately 179,719 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the county, and 51.96% of the county is fully vaccinated.