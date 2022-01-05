McLean County reports 22.9% rolling 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 22.9 % through Jan. 4 in McLean County.

More than 703,900 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.7%.

The McLean County Health Department is reporting 1,032 new cases since Jan. 4, and 3,556 new cases since last Wednesday, Dec. 29, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 33,093.

The weekly age breakdown for all cases added to the total is as follows:

0-11 = 494

12-17 = 266

18-19 = 119

20s = 820

30s = 636

40s = 501

50s = 373

60s = 214

70s = 80

80s = 42

90s = 11

100s = 0

At this time, 3,704 individuals are isolated at home, and an additional 29,028 positive cases have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 48 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use, 97% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 60.

There have been 313 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County, including four additional COVID-19 deaths bringing the total to 313.