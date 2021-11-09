McLean County reports 31 additional cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 31 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Tuesday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 23,540.

In McLean County, there are currently 286 individuals isolating, while 22,963 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 10 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 18 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

There have been no new COVID-related deaths reported since the last update. This keeps the total number of deaths in McLean County at 281.

According to the CDC data tracker, McLean County has currently a High Community Transmission based on the seven-day moving average of new cases.