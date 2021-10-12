McLean County reports 43 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Health Department is reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 22,629, since Monday, Oct. 11.

Currently, 273 individuals are isolating at home, while 22,069 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 522,900 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.4% through Monday, Oct. 11.

There are 24 McLean County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 26 people hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals. The health department is reporting 88% of ICU beds in use, and 93% of total beds in use.

Approximately 189,051 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in McLean County and 54.62% of the county is fully vaccinated, while 55.77% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

McLean County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinics: