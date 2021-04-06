McLean County reports 44 new cases of COVID-19

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 15,882.

Currently, 487 people are isolating at home and 42 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized because of the virus. Of the 42 people reported to be in the hospital, 39 of them are at McLean County hospitals.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 96% of ICU beds in use, 95% of total beds in use.

The total number of deaths in Mclean County is 208.

More than 283,400 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.4% through Monday, April 5.

Approximately 78,133 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County. The IDPH has created a dashboard on its website to track vaccines delivered and administered in the state.