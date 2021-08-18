McLean County reports 71 new COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 71 new COVID-19 cases since Aug. 17, and a total of 400 new cases since Aug. 11.

The total probable and confirmed positive cases for McLean County is up to 19,667.

Currently, 406 individuals are quarantining at home and 18,998 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 411,100 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate at 4.8%, with the rolling 7-day positivity rate at 4.5% through Aug. 17.

There are 21 McLean County residents hospitalized currently from COVID-19, with 28 total patients hospitalized in McLean County hospitals.

McLean County has reported 242 COVID-19 related deaths in total and the county is experiencing high community transmission based on the 7-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 (205.81 per 100,000) as of Aug. 16.

Approximately 177,175 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 51.22% of the population is fully vaccinated, while 52.14% of Illinoisans are fully vaccinated.

Those who are looking to get vaccinated can click here for all COVID-19 vaccine clinics.