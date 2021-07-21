McLean County reports 91 additional cases of COVID-19, one additional death

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 91 cases of COVID-19 in their weekly COVID update Wednesday.

According to the press release, these numbers are up from the 54 new cases reported last Wednesday. The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 18,633.

In McLean county, there are currently 86 individuals isolating. 18,297 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 10 McLean county residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 26 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean county hospitals.

There has been one new COVID-19 related death reported since the last update, bringing the total number of deaths in McLean county up to 240. The death was not associated with a long-term care facility.

The update also showed that approximately 167,925 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the county.