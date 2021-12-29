McLean County reports more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 in last week

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 433 new cases since yesterday, and 1,547 new cases since last Wednesday, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 29,537.

The weekly age breakdown for all cases added to the total is as follows:

0-11 = 237

12-17 = 127

18-19 = 66

20s = 486

30s = 352

40s = 279

50s = 212

60s = 123

70s = 47

80s = 20

90s = 3

100s = 1

Total = 1,953

There have been 304 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. We are reporting out four COVID-19 deaths, bringing our total to 304. Two males, one in his 50s and one in his 70s, neither associated with LTC; and two females, both in their 60s, one of whom is associated with LTC.

At this time, 1,923 individuals are isolated at home, and an additional 27,280 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 30 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use, 93% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 48.

More than 685,000 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 16.3 % through Dec. 28.