McLean County reports no new COVID-19 cases

McLean County, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County COVID-19 numbers remains steady as of Saturday.
Currently, the county has 99 confirmed cases and three deaths. Eighty-five people have recovered, seven people are at home isolating and four people are being treated at a local hospital.
