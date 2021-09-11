McLean County Republican Party hold Red White & Blue rally honoring first responders

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The McLean County Republican Party hosted a Red White & Blue rally at the Corn Crib in Normal, in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Chairman Connie Beard said it was a way to remember while bringing the community together.

“We’re here today, to not just relive memories, but to stand and show that we’re resilient, we are a nation that can overcome such tragic times,” said Beard.

Families enjoyed activities, and local first responders and veterans played in a softball tournament too.

“It’s a gathering to honor those memories, as well as to honor the first responders in our own community, we’ve got fun activities involving our police and our fire, as well as our local veterans,” said Beard.

Paul Schimpf, a veteran and candidate for governor, said the events of 9/11 brought the country together. He believes the country can work together again.

“There were no Republicans or Democrats, conservatives or progressives, we were all Americans, and that national unity is something that I was proud of and something that we really have to have again, and we can do it,” said Schimpf.

And beard said she’s grateful to see the community support.

“I think that it’s gonna be growing throughout the day as people are wanting to show some form of support and take a stand in honor of those men and women and that tragic day,” said Beard.



