McLean County resident dies from COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill.– A McLean County woman has died due to contracting COVID-19.

The McLean County Health Department was informed by the Illinois Department of Public Health that a woman in her 70’s who had been in intensive care passed away.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss. Within McLean County Government, our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one. We cannot even begin to understand how they feel, and we send our sincerest condolences,” McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said in a statement.

