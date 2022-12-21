McLean County, Ill. (WMBD) — Public service workers in Mclean County are warning people to be safe as they themselves prepare for Thursday’s snow storm.

Eric Bird of the McLean County Highway Department says crews are ready to go out in the early morning to plow the roads.

“For us our trucks are usually always ready, hooked up, plow and wing. But it’s just checking everything over, getting everything ready, loading everything with salt, making sure everything’s tarped ready to go,” said Bird.

Frank Friend of the Bloomington Fire Department says that the snow, wind and cold temperatures have an effect on the operation of the fire department.

“The wind is a big issue for us as well because we’re worried about power outages. We’re also worried about down power lines and what that effect has on our operations out on the interstate and roadways as it reduces visibility and makes those operations more dangerous,” said Friend.

But Friend said not to worry because there are plans in place.

“We’re use to that from year to year so this isn’t any different for us in terms of our response or being able to get to you. It just may take a few extra minutes. But we do have plans in place that if roads are really treacherous that we can get a plow truck right out in front of us and take care of that quickly,” Friend said.

Both Bird and Friend encourage people to stay inside as much as possible. Bird said if you get stuck it can hinder the plow crews from doing their job because roadways become blocked and tow trucks have to get involved.

“If you don’t have to be out, don’t go out,” said Bird.

Friend said if you have to travel to pack a phone charger, nonperishable food, a blanket and to make sure you are dressed appropriately.

“Over the course of the next two to three days we really want folks to understand the dangers of traveling, slick covered roads, decreased visibility and really the cold temperatures. So if you’re going to be traveling we want you to be prepared,” he said.

Friend reminds people to shovel at least three feet around the fire hydrants that are in front of their homes and if you get stuck on the road to stay in your car.