McLean County restaurants ask for your help amid COVID-19 pandemic

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Governor J.B Pritzker, all Illinois bars and restaurants are to be closed for the next two weeks, as the state tries to slow down the number of COVID-19 cases. S

In Illinois the number of patients went from 64 to 93 overnight, that’s a 45% increase. However, at this time, no new cases were reported in the immediate Central Illinois area.

Now the question remains, what will this mean for Central Illinois restaurant owners and employees? Twin City business owners say even before Pritzker’s announcement they were starting to see a down tick in the number of people dining in.

“Sunday is my busiest day of the week,” said Hani Alsaqri, Owner of the Garden of Paradise. “Today (Sunday) was like one of the slowest, Sunday’s I’ve had in a very, very long time.”

Alsaqri says he’s been speaking with his friends, who also own restaurants, and the slow down in service is something they saw as well ahead of the governor’s order.

“I think people are starting to realize how serious it is right now,” he said. “Maybe they are just afraid to come out, and they are more concerned about their health.”

However, as part of Pritzker’s announcement he is allowing restaurants to deliver. Which comes at a great time for Epiphany Farms as they are starting delivery services this week.

“As of Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week, Anju Above, Epiphany Farms and Old Bank in Le Roy will start to service Le Roy and the Bloomington community,” said Stu Hummel, Epiphany Farms and Anju Above Owner. “So within a 5-mile radius of Downtown Bloomington, Epiphany Farms and Anju will deliver.”

Garden of Paradise, Epiphany Farms and other restaurants that offer these services are hoping you take advantage of this.

Jessica Nichols with the Nightshop in Downtown Bloomington says, right now they need your help more than ever.

“Support our local business for sure,” said Nichols. “In times like this it is hard to bring in traffic, so definitely go out and support your local businesses.”