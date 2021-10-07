McLean County restaurants providing ‘Eats for Soldiers’

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — In McLean County, restaurants are giving back to soldiers and allowing the public to grab a meal.

Starting Thursday, 10 area restaurants are taking donations for the Eats for Soldiers campaign and raising money for the Hope for the Warriors Foundation, which provides assistance to post-9/11 veterans in Central Illinois and the United States.

Donations can be made at 10 restaurants, mostly in Bloomington-Normal. People can round up their bills to support the cause or place money directly into donation boxes. All proceeds go directly to the charity.

Great Plains Media in Bloomington is sponsoring the event and is a spinoff of their annual Seats for Soldiers event held at the Corn Crib.

The owner of Pizzeria Roma in Le Roy, Kristina Finefield, said that’s how she found out about the event and wanted to help a cause she said does so much for war heroes.

“Over 90% of all funds go straight to those soldiers; the rest is administrative and stuff, but there’s not a whole lot of organizations that get that larges of a percentage of funds raised, and they do a wonderful job,” Finefield said.

Finefield said the promotion lasts through the fall, but to her knowledge, there isn’t a hard end date. But believes the giving community of Le Roy and McLean County will come through.

“Our community and our regulars are wonderful people and if they know there’s something like this, then they’re more than happy to contribute and so if I bring that awareness to them, they just take it from there,” Finefield said.

Other restaurants participating in the cause are:

Annie’s Eats

Dr. McKay’s

JP’s Wheel and Alehouse

Cadillac Jacks

Western Tap

Kicks Bar & Grill

Shooters Lounge

Crawford’s Corner Pub

Longbranch Again

Donations can also be made directly online.