McLean County reviews Heart of Illinois reopening plan

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Board of health held a special meeting to review the Heart of Illinois reopening plan.

Board members had many questions and concerns about the possible plan to reopen McLean County.

The board decided not to make a recommendation at the meeting but asked Jessica McNight of the McLean County health department to write a recommendation to the county board about what resources the health department would need to implement the Heart of Illinois reopening plan.

Part of those recommendations included maintaining robust testing facilities, and dedicating more staff to contact tracing.

You can watch the full meeting here:

