BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) –The Salvation Army of McLean County announced the results of its Love Beyond Christmas Campaign on Thursday.

A total of $572,673 raised during the campaign short of the $600,000 goal.

Donations go to programs like the Safe Harbor Shelter, a food pantry, veterans housing assistance and rent and utility assistance.

Development Director Deborah Cole said they’ll have to make some adjustments in the budget but plan to keep all of the programs.

“We are just so blessed by the people who gave their time to ring and all the volunteers who helped us through this season. We’re able to do a lot for the residents at Safe Harbor and the people in McLean County,” she said.

Thursday was also a celebration to recognize volunteers. Dr. Joe Culpepper was recognized as the 2022 Volunteer of the Year.