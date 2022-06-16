MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday is the last day this week for those that need to pick up a new box fan in the Twin Cities.

The Salvation Army of McLean County is giving away box fans to seniors age 60 or older with documented medical needs.

Those looking to get a new box fan can pick it up between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday at 611 W. Washington St. in Bloomington. Recipients are asked to use the Mason Street entrance on the side of the building.

Recipients will need a photo ID and a piece of mail for identity purposes. Those who received a fan in 2021 are ineligible to receive another this year.