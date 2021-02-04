McLean County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campain exceeds fundraising goal

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Salvation Army of McLean County announced Thursday, Feb. 4 they exceeded their fundraising goals for their 2020 Christmas campaign.

The campaign raised $577,538.07, exceeding their goal of $500,000. In 2020, red kettles raised $163,354.70. Mail-in and online donations saw a record-breaking $414,183.37.

McLean County Salvation Army Major Dan Leisher said the organization was overwhelmed by the support.

“We are overwhelmed by the incredible outpouring of support, exceeding our goal. Despite the fact less money was collected in the red kettles this year, our amazing donors in McLean County rose to the occasion to Rescue Christmas for their neighbors,” Leisher said. “The money raised through this campaign helps support our local programming year-round. While it is our largest fundraising effort, it is not our only effort. We truly hope the community will continue to support us throughout the year as we work to provide help and support to those in need in McLean County. In 2020 The Salvation Army in McLean County served 12,130 people because of the kindness of this community “

Top donors included the Bloomington Fire Department, the organization that raised the highest amount of money, donating $7,016.52. The person who raised the most this year was Chuck Feeney, raising $3,318.52.

Several other awards were given out, including COVID Volunteers of the Year to recipients Steve Chaffin, Larry and Debbie Hopkins, Ron Ruder, and Lori Rust for their efforts to keep the food pantry operational and safe for those in need of food assistance.

The McLean County Salvation army made the announcements during their virtual Red Kettle Celebration over Facebook.