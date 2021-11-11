McLean County Salvation Army rings in 2021 Christmas Campaign

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — ‘Tis the season of giving as a local non-profit kicked off its annual fundraiser for the holidays.

The Salvation Army of McLean County announced Thursday morning its fundraising goal for the 2021 Christmas Campaign. It is the largest fundraising effort by the non-profit that features the volunteer bell-ringers outside of stores with the red kettles.

For 2021, Salvation Army officials set their goal at $515,000.

Major Dan Leisher said the organization had missed its previous goals the past two years before meeting it last year. He said there’s still a greater need this year as people continue to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The services that are offered, it’s something that’s really significant and the people that come to us for help are generally in pretty dire straits, they’ve probably used all the other resources or aren’t eligible for other resources,” Leisher said.

He said donations help support the Salvation Army’s food, utility, and rental assistance programs and go directly to aid McLean County residents in need.

“The rent assistance, our rent and utility help has just soared and the requests for that have been so challenging; hundreds a month have been asking for help,” Leisher said.

He said the 21 famous red kettles will be popping up around town starting Friday.

The organization will also be accepting mobile donations through Venmo, PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.