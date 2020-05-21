McLean County schools extend meal distribution into summer

McLean County, Ill. (WMBD) — Parents in McLean County will have one less thing to worry about this summer.

School leaders with both Unit 5 and District 87 have been offering breakfasts and lunches to kids since March and will be continuing the distribution into the summer.

Unit 5 staff will have nine busses parked at different locations in McLean County giving out two breakfast and lunch meals on Mondays and three on Wednesdays.

“We’re going to continue our mobile van that we’ve been doing this spring, we have not done that in the past in the summer,” said director of communications with unit 5 Dayna Brown.

Tuesdays and Thursdays will be covered by District 87 from noon to 2 p.m. or until the food runs out.

Director of school nutrition with District 87 Caroline Bubulka, says they’ve re-worked how they traditionally hand out summer meals.

“We’re making adjustments to try to cover a larger area in Bloomington and try to reach more children and provide more food,” said Bubulka. “Via school buses and we also have some District 87 vehicles, and they’ll be at 16 locations throughout Bloomington.”

With all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, Brown says it’s very important they continue to provide food for families needing help.

“Everyone is really grateful who comes by and gets the food. Some people have said they don’t know what they would’ve done without these meals,” said Brown.

Leaders want to remind families that students do not need to be present for a guardian to pick up meals.

District 87’s meal distribution locations can be found by clicking here.

Unit 5’s meal distribution locations can be found by clicking here.

