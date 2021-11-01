McLean County seeks public input before vote on maps

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County board leaders are hoping to finalize its district maps for the next 10 years, and sought public input Monday night.

Tuesday, November 16, the board will vote on three different map proposals to set in stone its 10 voting districts for its 10 board seats in elections. The county board redistricts its zones every 10 years to account for census data.

At Monday night’s public hearing, members of the public were invited to give their input on three different map proposals. Most supported the maps overall.

This year, Chairman John McIntyre appointed 24 people split into three different groups of eight to draw a map. Each group was led by a retired McLean County Judge.

County Board Vice Chairman Jim Soeldner said all the maps are fairly similar. Soeldner said the process was changed this year to take any concerns of gerrymandering away and let the public have input on what they seek in maps.

“A lot of us are disappointed with what’s going on in Springfield; so we’d like to make it that McLean County doesn’t follow down that same path. I think when we set up these committees, they were a diverse group; male/female, rural/urban, different ethnicities,” Soeldner said. “In McLean County, there’s a slight majority of Republicans, but I think we all felt that it was important to try and be as fair and above board as we can.”

No action was taken Monday night, but Soeldner was disappointed with the number of people who spoke.

The county board will vote on the maps at its monthly meeting on November 16th.