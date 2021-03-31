McLean County sees largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases since January 29th

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, March 31.

This is the largest single-day increase since January 29th.

Marianne Manko with the McLean County Health Department said the spike could be the result of people traveling for spring break.

If someone has traveled recently, health officials recommend getting tested.

“Perhaps you were in a situation where you were unmasked, and around a lot of people, and you think it’s quite possible you could have been exposed, about 4 to 5 days after that exposure, even if you’re not showing any symptoms, it’s a good idea to get a test,” said Manko.

“Testing sites aren’t as crazy busy as they were just a few months ago or 6 months ago,” said Manko.

She also said, if you’ve been vaccinated, you should continue to mask up and maintain social distancing while in groups.

“We’re seeing a lot of people are taking risks now, that just a few weeks ago or a few months ago, they weren’t taking,” said Manko.

She says schools that have increased in-person learning are doing a good job keeping students safe, but outside classroom factors like sporting events could be a risk.

“We can’t just yet correlate whether or not that’s because of the sports, but we are seeing more children who are involved in sports who are being isolated. So we’re making the assumption that could have to do with sports,” said Manko.