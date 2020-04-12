Breaking News
McLean County sees nearly 80 COVID-19 cases

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting two additional COVID-19 cases.

Sunday officials said the county now has 77 confirmed cases with three people hospitalized and 28 recovering at home. There have not been any additional deaths, other than the two previously reported.

The COVID-19 testing center at the McLean County Fairgrounds remains open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center has loosened the criteria to include more than just essential workers.



