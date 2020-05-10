McLean County sees six additional COVID-19 cases

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reports six additional COVID-19 cases.
The new cases include two males, one in his 20s and one in his 60s, and four women, one in her 60s, two in their 70s, and one in her 80s. The county now has 121 cases.
Eighty-eight have recovered, twenty-six are at home isolating and four are hospitalized at a local hospital.
