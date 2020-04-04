McLean County sees six new COVID-19 cases

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Health Department officials Saturday announced six new positive cases, bringing the total to 44 positive cases in the county from Friday.

Officials said of those 44 cases, 29 are isolating at home and six are hospitalized. Seven people have recovered from the virus.

The COVID-19 testing center at the McLean County Fairgrounds remains open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. They can do up to 250 tests per day, but leaders say they average around 100. Saturday, the health department confirmed there was a request made to relax testing guidelines at the Fairgrounds, but the request was denied.