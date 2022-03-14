BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)- A McLean County department responsible for emergency response and preparedness officially has a new leader.

Cathy Beck was sworn in as the director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency on Friday.

In 2017, Beck began serving as assistant director.

She also led the agency for the past 18 months. Beck was the EMA’s acting director after former director Bob Clark was diagnosed with cancer. Clark died in January of this year.

Beck said she hopes to continue building relationships with partners to help keep the community safe.

“[Collaborating with] fire, police throughout the entire county, as well as road commissioners and things like that, so we can work better together. We’re just planning on getting bigger and better, exercising more, training more, to be better prepared to respond,” Beck said.

Beck is also the first woman to become director of McLean County EMA.

“That was kind of crazy when I figured that out the other night. I was looking at Facebook and somebody was like, ‘It’s Women’s Month,’ and I was like, Oh my gosh, I’m the first female director,’ which is pretty cool. It’s going to be a very small piece of history, but it’s nice to be a piece of history,” Beck said.

Volunteers opportunities with McLean County EMA are available. Community members that are interested are encouraged to call (309)-888-5022.