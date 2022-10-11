MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County will be joining other counties around the state to attempt to have the courts declare the SAFE-T act unconstitutional.

According to a joint press release, McLean County State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds and McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage have filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Gov. JB Pritzker, Speaker of the House Rep. Emanuel Welch, and Senate President Don Harmon.

The release stated that they believe the SAFE-T act has many contradictions.

“What has become clear is that the SAFE-T Act is full of contradictions and ambiguities to the extent that implementation across the state is nearly impossible.”

They also stated that they are still committed to bringing about meaningful, responsible bail reform.

The full release can be read below: