MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage had his last day on the job after two terms Wednesday.

According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, Sandage received his final eviction notice and retirement badge.

In June 2021, he announced that he did not plan to run for a third term.

Sandage started his law enforcement career in 1991 as a deputy sheriff. He has served multiple assignments, including the ISP Drug Task Force, Patrol Sergeant, Court Security Sergeant, and Command Lieutenant over patrol operations and criminal investigations.