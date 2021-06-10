McLean County Sheriff hiring correctional officers

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is looking to add more correctional officers to its team.

Correctional officers work at the McLean County Detention Center.

Chief Deputy Hadley Welsch said officers on the corrections side make as big of an impact on the community as the police officers on the law enforcement side. He said corrections are often overlooked when it comes to criminal justice careers and encourages people to apply.

“You have an opportunity to impact and have it be a positive example in people’s lives that are sometimes in at the lowest point that they find themselves in and that can be very inspirational for people and encouraging and it can be very satisfying,” Welsch said.

Welsch said the ideal applicant is one who is a team player and willing to work hard.

“We’re looking for a good work ethic. We’re looking for people that want to learn. We’re looking for people that want to work in a very diverse organization and that like to take on challenges. We want communicators,” he said.

For those who are interested, there is an orientation session at 5 p.m. June 16 at the McLean County Law and Justice Center at 104 W. Front Street in Bloomington. Applicants must bring a completed application and be prepared to complete a written test administered immediately after orientation.