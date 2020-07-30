McLean County Sheriff: Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, McLean County Sheriff John Sandage said one of the inmates in the county jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sandage said in a news release the inmate in question has been in custody for “several months” and is now in medical isolation while awaiting transfer to the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC).

Sandage said he has filed suit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the IDOC for “failing to take inmates that have been sentenced to their custody, which is creating a health and financial burden to the McLean County Detention Facility and the taxpayers of McLean County.”

Sandage said the jail medical staff and the McLean County Health Department are working on mitigation and prevention efforts, including testing all staff and inmates.

“The Sheriff’s Office will work hand in hand with our health partners and the judiciary to make whatever adjustments are prudent to contain and control COVID infection in the McLean County Detention Facility,” the release stated.

