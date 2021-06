MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — After three decades in McLean County law enforcement, Sheriff Jon Sandage has announced he will not seek a third term.

“This decision has not been an easy one as there are still many challenges ahead for our department and I will face them with the same dedication and vigor as I have throughout my career,” he said in a press release.

Sandage has been the sheriff for the last six-and-a-half years.