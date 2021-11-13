McLean County Sheriff’s office release info on kidnappers arrest

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office released information on the arrest of a kidnapper from Ohio Friday.

According to a press release from the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Jonathan Lee Stinnett was arrested for kidnapping a missing girl from Jackson Township.

An Amber Alert reported 5-year-old Ana Burke missing from Canton, Ohio Friday. She was last seen at a Goodwill store and was believed to be with Stinnett.

McLean County Sheriff’s deputies were initially dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on 1200 North Road near Stanford. Stanford Police arrived at the scene first and found a silver van parked along the entrance to a field with a man in the vehicle.

Standford police learned that the van had an outstanding kidnapping warrant. After observing the vehicle, police saw a man asleep at the wheel and located a young girl in the rear passenger area of the van, who was identified as Ana Burke.

Stinnett was quickly taken into custody without incident. McLean County sheriff’s deputies, as well as an officer from Danvers Police department, also arrived to safely remove Burke from the vehicle.

Burke was transported to OSF St. Joseph’s Medical Center for evaluation.

Stinnett has been booked at the McLean County Jail on his kidnapping warrant.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Canton Ohio Police Department, FBI and US Marshals Fugitive Task Force on the investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.