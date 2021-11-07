McLean County Sheriff retired K-9 passes away

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own this weekend.

Rico, a retired McLean County sheriff K-9, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6.

In a Facebook post from the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, leaders said Rico was assigned to Deputy Barns from 2015 until December 2020 before being medically retired.

Rico was accepted at the Warrior Dog Foundation, where he lived after he retired.

Rico was eight years old and had been battling kidney disease.