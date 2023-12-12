MCLEAN, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a telephone scam on Facebook.

The scammers have been calling residents masquerading as the McLean County Sheriff’s Office using “spoof” phone numbers that make their line appear as a legitimate source.

We assure you, no one from our office (or any government agency) will ever call you and claim that you owe money for an outstanding warrant or ever attempt to collect money from you over the phone. If you receive a call like this, simply hang up and block the number. McLean County Sheriff’s Office

Any victim of financial loss is encouraged to call local law enforcement to file a report.

More information can be found here.