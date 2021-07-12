McLean County Sheriff’s deputy announces bid for sheriff

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Lt. Matt Lane, a Support Services Commander of the McLean County Sheriff’s Department is throwing his hat in the ring to become the next McLean County Sheriff.

Lane plans to make the announcement official Wednesday. A 24-year veteran of the McLean County Sheriff’s Department, he has served in various roles throughout his career, beginning as a Sheriff’s Deputy in the Patrol Division.

Currently, he is Support Services Commander, which oversees professional standards for the department, and maintains and coordinates all aspects of the patrol fleet, uniforms, equipment, court security, information technology, and radios.

This experience will carry over to sheriff’s duties, he said in a press release.

“We have an opportunity to show the public that we are an extension of their communities, their county,

and most importantly, their values,” Lane said in a press release. “We have an opportunity to do our part as an agency that is committed to ethically apply the spirit of the law and help ensure that all people are treated with dignity and respect.”



Lane has vowed to work with diversionary programs and behavioral health services to expand mental health

services to all residents of McLean County, believing this will help people through their challenges and

difficulties.

“Mental health is the root of many of the problems that we are experiencing first-hand in law

enforcement today, so if we provide services to our citizens before, during, and after involvement with the justice system, we can help better their lives which will simultaneously lessen the strain on our resources

and help prevent recidivism,” he said.

Lane is a lifelong resident of McLean County. Lane is a Heyworth native and lives there today with

his wife, Mandy, two daughters, Maddie and Macy, and their dogs, Jase and Duke.