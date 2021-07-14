McLean County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Lane announces candidacy for Sheriff of McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Lieutenant Matt Mane made the official announcement that he plans to run for McLean County Sheriff at the Bloomington Country Club Wednesday.

Lane has served the McLean County Sheriff’s Department for 24 years.

He told attendees he would hope to earn the communities trust as McLean County Sheriff, and that actions speak louder than words when it comes to being the sheriff.

Lane is also a lifelong resident of McLean County.

“I’m asking for your continued support, and I look forward to engaging with many of you to address the challenges and opportunities to make McLean County, and keep it a safe place to live,” Lane told attendees.

He is currently the only candidate running for McLean County Sheriff.