MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage announced the release of a new mobile app Friday.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, the free interactive app is meant to improve communication between McLean County residents and the sheriff’s office.

The new app will allow the public to look up information and resources and submit tips. The app will also allow users to look up information on visitations and bonds.

The app is available by looking up “McLean County Sheriff’s Office IL” in the app store or Google Play to download.