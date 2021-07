MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office asked the public Thursday to help to identify a man.

According to a McLean County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, they are seeking the man in relation to a theft that occurred at approximately 9:25 p.m. Wednesday at a gas station on Towanda Rd.

Anyone who recognizes the man is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at (309)-888-5019, Ext 8.