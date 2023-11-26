FUNKS GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office and the Bloomington Police Department are investigating the death of a man in McLean County.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the McLean County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a man lying in a ditch in the area of Route 136 and 1025 East Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the McLean County Coroner’s Office. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

McLean County Sheriff’s deputies were originally called at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday to the area of 1375 East County Road and 700 North County Road on a report of a woman looking for a man who was allegedly the victim of violence. This is about 9 miles from where the man was found.

That’s about 12 miles to the southwest of Bloomington.

As the deputies worked alongside the Bloomington Police Department to begin the investigation, it led to an apartment in the 1600 block of Springfield Road in Bloomington. A search warrant was served by the deputies which resulted in two subjects being detained.

There is no further information regarding the incident due to the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact

McLean County Sheriff’s Office Detective Hanner at 309‐888-5063, Lieutenant Tuttle at 309 888‐5928, or the McLean County Sheriff’s Office at 309-888-5019.