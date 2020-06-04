Closings
McLean County Sheriff identifies man accused of letting off a smoke bomb at a protest

UPDATE: McLean County Sheriff’s deputies say the man has been identified and the investigation is progressing.

McLean County, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriffs Office is asking the public for help identifying a man for questioning Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office is looking for him in relation to an incident where a smoke device was deployed during a peaceful protest at the Law and Justice center Wednesday night.

The man is wanted for questioning, anyone who knows the man’s identity should contact the McLean County Sheriff’s office at 309-888-5019.

