McLean County Sheriff’s deputies looking for suspects involved with multiple burglaries

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, McLean County Sheriff’s deputies asked the public for help identifying two suspects and a vehicle involved in multiple burglaries.

According to a McLean County Facebook post, the burglaries took place on Friday and Saturday. The burglaries occurred in the overnight hours in Saybrook, Arrowsmith, LeRoy, and Colfax.

Deputies are looking for a man and woman, both aged between 20-30-years-old, and a vehicle that is believed to be a light color, older model SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Trailblazer or Jeep Cherokee with a very loud exhaust.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the McLean County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bryan Hanner at 309-888-5063 or the Colfax or Leroy Police Departments with information.

