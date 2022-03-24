BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Reditus Labs, the COVID-19 testing site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington will close at the end of March.

Reditus Labs said that’s according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, as stated in a press release sent Thursday night.

IDPH has not confirmed its closing statewide testing sites, but if the Interstate Center site does close, it would be the end of one of the county’s largest testing centers.

According to data from Reditus, about 200,000 tests have been performed at the testing site since May 2020. At its busiest, the site completed approximately 1,300 tests per day.

Despite the closure, leaders at the McLean County Health Department said there are still plenty of ways in the county to get a COVID-19 test.

Public Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said the county health department is offering testing clinics at the Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

“The health department is doing PCR nasal swab testing,” McKnight said. “We started looking into offering tests earlier in the year when the demand when was really high, but demand has gone down slightly as cases have gone down.”

McKnight said testing is still a crucial tool in the fight against COVID-19.

“We need to prepare for the potential of new variants [and] cases increasing again, so right now, at least until the second week of April, we are planning to still be operational,” McKnight said.

McKnight could not comment directly on the Interstate Center site as its ran by the state.

In McLean County, SHIELD testing is being offered at Heartland Community College according to its website.

There’s also a drive-thru clinic at Central Illinois Regional Airport that is operated by Campustown UrgentCare based in Champaign.

For more information on places to get tested for COVID-19 visit the McLean County Health Department’s website.