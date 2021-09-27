McLean County to offer Pfizer booster shots for certain populations beginning tomorrow

96% of hospital beds in use after increase of 124 COVID-19 cases since Friday

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Pfizer booster shots will be available for certain populations beginning tomorrow, Sept. 28.

The CDC recommends:

• people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

• people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

• people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

• people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Others are not being advised to get boosters, and there is no guidance for boosters of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time.

The CDC recommends that booster doses match the original mRNA vaccines people received earlier this year.

Additionally, The McLean County Health Department is reporting 124 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, Sept. 24, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 21,976:

At this time, 385 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 21,308 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 490,200 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.5%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2.5% through Sept. 26.

Currently, 26 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use, 96% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 30.

There have been 257 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. This includes one additional reported death: a male in his 60s not associated with long-term care.

Approximately 185,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 53.95% of the population are fully vaccinated.