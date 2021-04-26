McLean County to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines

MCLEAN COUNTY (WMBD/WYZZ) — McLean County’s Health Department is planning to once again offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The decision comes after the recommendation from the Illinois Department of Public Health to allow for use of the shot. The 11-day paused was lifted after the FDA concluded that the known and potential benefits of the vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks.

The health department is reporting 162 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, April 23. That brings the total of confirmed or probable cases of the virus in the county to 17,262. 545 people are isolating at home as of Monday.

The county is also reporting an additional Coronavirus related death, a man in his 60s that is not associated with long-term care.

Right now, the county is reporting a cumulative positivity rate of 5.5%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.3% through 4/25/2021.

McLean County hospitals are reporting that as of Monday 65% of ICU beds are in use, 91% of total beds are in use. There are 35 people hospitalized with virus-related complications in the county.