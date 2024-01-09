MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office has placed the county under a collision alert on Tuesday.

According to the alert, which went into effect at 5 a.m., road conditions are very slick and snow-covered, and drivers involved in minor crashes should exchange insurance information and report the crash to the sheriff’s office after the collision alert has lifted.

The sheriff’s office will still dispatch deputies to crashes with injury, or if vehicles are unable to be driven away and create road hazards.

This collision alert is expected to remain in effect until further notice.