McLean County Unit 5 announces new Superintendent

NORMAL, Ill. — A new Superintendent will lead McLean County Unit 5 come July.

Dr. Kristen Kendrick-Weikle will fill the position after current Superintendent, Dr. Mark Daniel, retires. According to a release from the district Friday, Dr. Kendrick-Weikle has been working in education for 23 years, currently serving as the Superintendent at Warrensburg-Latham CUSD 11, which is northwest of Decatur. She has also worked in education in the Quincy area.

“Unit 5 is an outstanding district and I am confident that we can build upon the incredible work already in place,” said Kendrick-Weikle. “I value clear, honest and ongoing communication and believe this is essential to moving the district forward to truly have ALL students achieve their personal excellence.”

Dr. Daniel has served Unit 5 since 2014 and announced his retirement in September 2019.